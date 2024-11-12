Internet Trolls + Cardinal Merry Del Val

Re: Slander • We receive messages from all over the world—from the laity and also religious. Many are hurt, and describe to us injustice they have suffered. I’ll never forget one telephone call from a priest whose bishop attacked him so viciously he was left in tears.1 Musicians (many of whom work for free) frequently describe horrible treatment they’ve received from their bosses. Others have had their reputations damaged unjustly by degenerate internet trolls—many of whom pretend to be extremely holy Catholics! I could continue…but you get the point. My normal response is:

“Never wrestle with a pig.

You end up getting dirty,

and the pig enjoys it.”

I realize this advice can be difficult to follow. Certain accusations made by internet trolls are oftentimes so outlandish (and vile), the temptation to respond can seem irrepressible. But we must never forget that internet trolls crave attention—they crave that response. One might even say they “live” for it.

Merry Del Val • I wanted to pass along something I hope will help. This was a RESOLUTION written by Raphael Cardinal Merry Del Val, who was the “right hand man” of Pope Saint Pius X:

I have promised with His grace not to begin any action without remembering that He is witness of it—that He performs it together with me, and gives me the means to do it—never to conclude any without the same thought, offering it to Him as belonging to Him; and in the course of the action whenever the same thought shall occur, to stop for a moment and renew the desire of pleasing Him.

1 What crime was committed by this particular priest? He had taken to heart (and followed) the advice of the Pope Francis’ chief liturgist vis-à-vis Mass celebrated ad orientem.

