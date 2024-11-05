Bending Your Ear • A Sound Theology

HEN WE EXPERIENCE some form of stormy weather in the life of the Church, we Catholics often assume that our situation is somehow unprecedented. “Surely,” we might think, “they never faced such problems in the purer and simpler world of the past.” While it can be easy to fall into this largely sentimental trap, let us not forget the passage in Ecclesiastes (1:9) which reminds us that “there is nothing new under the sun.”

Gnostic Suspicions • One of the problems that has reared its ugly head again and again in the life of the Church is the heresy of Gnosticism. According to this mindset, we would understand that the material world is intrinsically evil and deceptive, and that only spiritual knowledge is good. As Catholics however, this is not our belief. We believe that God saved us by assuming human flesh, and we believe that he teaches us, as he taught his disciples, through their senses. Furthermore, he remains sensibly present to us in the seven sacraments.

We have thus far established that the material world is not intrinsically evil, and we have further established that our five senses are God-given goods. However, like any God-given good, we must use it properly! We have a duty to ensure that our senses are virtuously governed by our intellect.

Musical Virtue and Vice • As a musician, I am keenly interested in cultivating the use of our sense of hearing. The power the music has upon the soul is great, and while I could quote some great philosophers or theologians to drive home my point on the power of music, I will take a strange turn and look to the ways in which “bad guys” have leveraged or censored it throughout history. Hitler, Stalin, and other totalitarians have micromanaged music under their rule with an iron fist. They wanted to ensure that sounds heard in their respective empires were cultivating a strong sense of blind loyalty and deference. These tyrants so feared the power of music that they kept a stranglehold on it.

As “good guys,” we as Catholic should ensure that our consumption of music engenders virtue and proper order and harmony (pun intended) in our souls. This is why the Church has published extensively on the role of music in the liturgy. The way in which music is deployed in the Holy Mass has a direct impact on how we understand our relationship with God.

Musical Cultivation of the Soul • However, it is not only in the context of the sacred liturgy that we must ensure that our sense of sound is cultivated, but in our daily lives. Please don’t misunderstand me—you don’t have to listen to Gregorian Chant at a party or at the gym—and let’s be honest, I don’t think I could handle that! With that said, I must reflect: are there certain types of music I listen to that arouse anger, aggression, or any other negative passion? It is important to be aware of our “musical diet,” as it has spiritual consequences.

Seize the Opportunities in Front of You • Through the centuries, Holy Mother Church has not only cultivated music in the sacred liturgy, but in the context of concerts and devotional practices. I would encourage any Catholic to seek out opportunities to take in live music that truly elevates the soul. We are now nearing the season of Advent, when sacred concerts are plentiful. Take advantage of this great opportunity to immerse your God-given sense of hearing to lead you more deeply into the ethos of Advent!

