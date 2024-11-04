“Free” Is Better!

We’re currently learning Kevin Allen’s masterpiece for Soprano, Alto, and Bass: Quam Dilecta (setting the 1st verse of Psalm 83) from his Matri Divinae collection. Click here to hear a ‘live’ recording by a small group of singers. Click here to listen to a large choir singing it. And guess what? Rehearsal videos for each individual voice are completely free of charge! The Soprano rehearsal video is here. The “middle voice” (ALTO mixed with HIGH TENOR voices) is here. And the “Lowest” voice (BASS with LOW TENOR) is here.

