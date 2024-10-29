“Entrance Chant” for Sunday (3-NOV-2024)

Download the Entrance Antiphon in English for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time (3 November 2024). It is based upon the original version, which the post-conciliar reformers borrowed from Wednesday in the 2nd week of Lent. This organ accompaniment corresponds to the vocalist score. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.