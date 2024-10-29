A Suggestion for Ordinary Form Masses

LONG WITH MANY others, I have insisted that the Traditional Latin Mass (a.k.a. “MISSALE VESTUSTUM”) is very important for the continuity of the Catholic Church. It’s an intensely pure and holy rite. Moreover, nobody’s been able to point out anything deficient about it. Needless to say, that doesn’t mean every priest who offers the TLM is perfect. Nor does it mean every single Catholic who attends the Extraordinary Form is perfect, or even a decent human being. Some have argued that a higher percentage of Catholics who attend the TLM “take their faith seriously.” That may or may not be true—but such a discussion will have to wait for another day. Today, I have a suggestion to make.

Rediscovery! • In the 1990s, when the MISSALE VESTUSTUM was being rediscovered, there were some problems. For instance, many of the older missals didn’t contain the 1962 modifications. As a result, some priests weren’t offering Mass according to the “pure” 1962 Missal.1 Some priests, for example, read the Gospel sotto voce before the Deacon sang it during Solemn Mass. Other priests allowed a third CONFITEOR before Communion. Still others used the “wrong” books for Holy Week.

Good Liturgical Praxis • An unfortunate result still lingers from those early days. To be blunt, the altar boys were often confused. During Holy Week, for example, what seemed like 15 minutes would elapse while the altar boy figured out which book or item was needed, went and grabbed it, and (finally) carried it to the priest. Sometimes the altar boy forgot to bow—so he’d grab the item back, bow, kiss the priest’s hand, then give it back. A good altar boy would have had that item waiting. The idea developed that having the priest wait 15 minutes for an item (or book) he needs is “good and reverent” liturgy. But that’s false. Indeed, a well-trained MASTER OF CEREMONIES keeps 1-2 steps ahead of the priest, anticipating what comes next and keeping things running smoothly.

Mutual Enrichment • In the MISSALE VESTUSTUM, the Deacon carries the Burse (containing the Corporal) to the Altar while the Creed is being sung by the choir:

My Suggestion • I have a suggestion for the Ordinary Form. I believe whoever’s going to read the petitions for the “Prayer of the Faithful” (a.k.a. BIDDING PRAYERS) ought to leave his seat during the CREED. He should open the book and be ready to play ball when CREED ends. I’d love to know whether you agree with me. “Reverent liturgy” doesn’t mean sitting there waiting for people to get into position when they ought to have done that already.

1 Some idiot will probably claim I’m expressing an opinion or preference vis-à-vis the 1962 rubrics. But literate people know better. I’m not expressing an opinion here; I’m merely describing what took place.

