Bishop of Jefferson City Forbids Hymns

The bishop of the Jefferson City Diocese has published a list of forbidden hymns. Bishop McKnight earned a doctorate in Sacred Theology. Included on the prohibited list are songs by Marty Haugen, Bernadette Farrell, Rory Cooney, Bob Hurd, Ricky Manalo, David Haas, and Dan Schutte. From a purely musical perspective (i.e. putting textual considerations aside) the forbidden songs come across as rather tawdry—what Monsignor Skeris famously called “sacro-pop.” Not written in a sacred style, they mimic BROADWAY MUSICALS or Disney movies (which are beautiful but inappropriate for church). Indeed, OCP has published Mass settings based on “My Little Pony” cartoons, and recently released (!) a setting which mimics Back To The Future (1985).

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.