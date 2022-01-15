OCP: “Missa Back-To-The-Future” (Not Kidding)

HEN I WAS ABOUT five years old, I saw the Olympics on television. I remember jumping around doing somersaults, and proclaiming to the world: “Look, I’m an Olympic athlete!” This was—needless to say—utter nonsense. Anyone capable of rational thought knows a child declaring something to be true doesn’t make it so. Only a raving lunatic would believe such nonsense; and yet some in the Catholic Church suffer from this condition. Some believe that it’s acceptable to wake up one morning—without any serious study or expertise—and declare to the world: “I’m a composer of sacred music!”

Consider the following Mass setting recently released by OCP:

This is not a “prank.” If you don’t believe me, click here.

Insulting To The People Of God: When Catholics sing authentic sacred music, they know they are needed. You cannot sing Palestrina’s Missa Jam Christus without the soprano line. You cannot sing Guerrero’s Missa Iste Sanctus without the bass line. The singers realize they are part of a team; the music cannot happen without them. But when it comes to “Missa Back-To-The-Future,” all you really need is a heavy beat track and one soloist. Want to add some harmony? …Eh, whatever. Want to add some brass? …Eh, whatever. They can participate if they like, but it’s all a farce.

Insulting To Vatican II: The composer of this Mass—someone named Curtis Stephan—claims his priest came to him when he was “fresh out of college” and “challenged him” to write a Mass setting “really fitting for big feast days.” Such unbelievable arrogance! Is Mr. Stephan unaware of Vatican II? He seems not to realize Vatican II said “the musical tradition of the universal Church is a treasure of inestimable value, greater even than that of any other art” (SC §112). Mr. Stephan also seems unaware Vatican II said “the treasure of sacred music is to be preserved and fostered with great care” (SC §114). Vatican II did not say: “Catholics don’t have a musical treasury of our own, so we’re at the mercy of well-intentioned amateurs to create such a tradition from scratch.”

Insulting To Actual Artists: My friends, Vatican II is correct: The treasury of Catholic music is incomparable. What makes Mr. Stephan thinks his puerile offerings are on the level of a Guerrero or a Palestrina? Does Mr. Stephan believe someone like myself—who is terrible at basketball—should play alongside Michael Jordan? Does Mr. Stephan believe there’s basically no difference between Sandro Botticelli and a teenager who struggles to draw stick figures? Why on earth would OCP publish something like this? Does Mr. Stephan believe it’s okay to program his unserious attempts instead of choosing music by truly excellent composers? In what universe is this acceptable?

Insulting To God: The Mass is the (unbloody) reënactment of the Sacrifice of Calvary. The Church teaches we are supposed to give God the very best. Choirmasters are not supposed to teach Catholics garbage, composed by amateurs who have never done anything serious. They are supposed to teach Catholics music from the authentic treasury of sacred music. Have we reached a point where we consider a teenager who’s never studied physics to be on the same level as Albert Einstein? Has our society embraced pluralism to such an extent that we consider the works of Shakespeare “basically the same” as poetry by someone who has never studied literature, except in high school? Why is Oregon Catholic Press promoting pieces that have nothing whatsoever to do with authentic sacred music?

Eminently Forgettable: Curtis Stephan’s Missa Back-To-The-Future is mainly just a heavy beat track. The “melodies” are eminently forgettable; it’s completely and utterly rhythmically-driven and rhythmically-composed. The musical style is totally secular; similar to what one might hear on the radio. This composition by Mr. Stephan is fundamentally unserious. When my organization runs international sacred music gatherings, the emphasis has never been on making recordings—but perhaps we should start. Perhaps next time we have a major conference (once Covid-19 is over), we should hire some professional recording artists and give people a taste of what serious sacred music is all about. I repeat: Making recordings has never been our goal—but when I hear “Missa Back-To-The-Future” I think to myself: Perhaps we should make some recordings.

