This coming Sunday—27 October 2024—is the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Some have expressed interest in perusing my “ORDER OF MUSIC.” If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The Offertory hymn we’re singing a cappella—set to the tune of FREUEN WIR UNS ALL IN EIN—is particularly beautiful. (The communion antiphon, although extremely simple, is also quite nice.)
Music List • (30th Sund. Ordinary Time)
