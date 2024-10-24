New Treasures Daily?

Corpus Christi Watershed

Year after year, day after day, hour after hour I discover new treasures in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. Consider NUMBER 316, Father Fitzpatrick’s sublime translation of the 6th-century Pange Lingua Gloriosi hymn by BISHOP FORTUNATUS. For example, look at its 4th verse:

Therefore, in its destined fullness
When the blessèd time befell,
Came the world’s own Maker, sent us
From His Father’s citadel:
Born in flesh He came, proceeding
From an ever-virgin cell.

What lofty language this is! Yet still comprehensible by the ‘average’ Catholic in the pews.

