New Treasures Daily?

Year after year, day after day, hour after hour I discover new treasures in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. Consider NUMBER 316, Father Fitzpatrick’s sublime translation of the 6th-century Pange Lingua Gloriosi hymn by BISHOP FORTUNATUS. For example, look at its 4th verse:
Therefore, in its destined fullness
When the blessèd time befell,
Came the world’s own Maker, sent us
From His Father’s citadel:
Born in flesh He came, proceeding
From an ever-virgin cell.
What lofty language this is! Yet still comprehensible by the ‘average’ Catholic in the pews.