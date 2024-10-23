PDF Download • “Like Gold Dust” — Extremely Rare Book of Gregorian Chants (315 pages)

EADERS WILL WANT to download this stupendously rare book containing 315 pages of Gregorian Chant edited by Canon Ferdinand Tourte (Choirmaster of the famous Cathedral of Verdun) assisted in this work by Monsignor Maurice Kaltnecker (d. 1959). The feast of CHRIST THE KING is fast approaching, and this book—beginning on page 12—contains four (4) versions of “Dignus Est Agnus” I never knew existed. Also in honor of CHRIST THE KING, the book provides intriguing melodies for “Christus Vincit” which I’d never seen before. The holy season of Christmas is also approaching, and the book’s APPENDIX provides a delightful arrangement for two voices of “O Come All Ye Faithful” (in Latin). My choir will be singing this arrangement!

* PDF Download • “Chants Divers” (315 pages)

—Chants Divers Pour Les Saluts Du Très Saint Sacrement (1934).

Remarkable Music • This collection contains magnificent surprises; “Christus Resurréxit” (set to the Christ Ist Erstanden melody which has achieved so much success in the Brébeuf Hymnal); a piece I never knew called “Prostérnimus Preces” for Passiontide; “Vírginis Maríae Laudes” set to the tune of Víctimae Pascháli Laudes; the Marian antiphons set to melodies I’ve never heard before, including two versions of the Salve Regína; special chants for the feast of the PURIFICATION; special chants for Our Lady of Lourdes; hymns for Saint Thomas Aquinas; a special version of “O Salutaris” which is allowed (!) to be sung during the elevation at REQUIEM MASSES; a chant asking the Blessed Mother’s intercession for priestly vocations; and so much more!

