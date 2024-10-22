“Singing With The Girls”

A few months ago, I was brand new at my current church. At that time, we had no choir. However, attending the 5:00pm Mass were a few young ladies who sing very well. Right before Mass, we grabbed Kevin Allen’s collection: MOTECTA TRIUM VOCUM. I can’t remember if we had time to go over any of the songs. (If we did, we only went over them once.) Someone made a recording of us singing, and it actually sounds pretty good. I consider that piece—“Dómine, Non Sum Dignus”—to be a masterpiece. The version by Father Tomás Luis de Victoria is also quite beautiful, although the ranges are challenging in Victoria’s version.

