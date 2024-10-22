“Reader Feedback” • 22 October 2024

A young girl wrote to us: “My name is [redacted for anonymity’s sake] and I direct the choir for the Traditional Latin Mass at [redacted] College. I had never directed for the TLM before this semester, and your resources have been beneficial; from PDFs of musical scores, to recordings, to cueing guides, and more. Thank you for all you do! Today, the choir sang Kevin Allen’s Memento Verbi during Communion, so I thought I’d let you know you’re helping a choir here in [redacted].” The young girl sent us this live recording, taken with an iPhone. The piece she mentions (“Memento Verbi”) is part of a special collection Kevin Allen wrote for Soprano, Alto, and Bass called MATRI DIVINAE GRATIAE. For the record, I wouldn’t be able to run my choral program without that collection.

