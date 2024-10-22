Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

“Reader Feedback” • 22 October 2024

·

A young girl wrote to us: “My name is [redacted for anonymity’s sake] and I direct the choir for the Traditional Latin Mass at [redacted] College. I had never directed for the TLM before this semester, and your resources have been beneficial; from PDFs of musical scores, to recordings, to cueing guides, and more. Thank you for all you do! Today, the choir sang Kevin Allen’s Memento Verbi during Communion, so I thought I’d let you know you’re helping a choir here in [redacted].” The young girl sent us this live recording, taken with an iPhone. The piece she mentions (“Memento Verbi”) is part of a special collection Kevin Allen wrote for Soprano, Alto, and Bass called MATRI DIVINAE GRATIAE. For the record, I wouldn’t be able to run my choral program without that collection.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.