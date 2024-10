Many thanks to Emily and Veronica, who yesterday created rehearsal videos for Hymn Number 877 from The Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. (The Tenor line is particularly pleasant, the way it rises with stepwise motion and then descends.) This same melody is used for a Brébeuf ADVENT hymn that’s absolutely sublime—so our choir will be prepared when ADVENT arrives!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.