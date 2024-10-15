“Entrance Chant” • For Sunday (20-Oct-2024)

Here’s the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON (PDF)—Gregorian Chant in English—for the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time (20 October 2024). The original Mode 3 version which served as its inspiration will be familiar to plainchant scholars. You can also download this organ accompaniment which corresponds to the vocalist score. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, you can listen to my attempt at singing it while simultaneously playing the organ.

