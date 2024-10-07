Mass • “Singing” Vs. “Reciting”

This past week, as I was cantoring one morning, I forgot to turn on the microphone which delayed the “Holy, Holy” about 2-3 seconds. The congregation started to recite the text and made it about halfway through while I was still singing the third Holy. Once everyone realized I was chanting, they joined in, but one thing stuck out very profoundly: singing the Mass slows us down and lets us savor the words of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. We went from routine & rote to reverent & rapt instantly. That single change made clear that those present were able to enter more deeply into the reality of the Mass itself—and isn’t that one of our highest callings as musicians?

