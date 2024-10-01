PDF Download • “Entrance Chant in English” for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year B)

OR THOSE CAPABLE of rational thought, the intention of other human beings must be taken into consideration. More than twenty years ago, as we approached the end of the liturgical year, I said to Father Valentine Young: “Do you remember what you told us vis-à-vis the INTROIT that repeats over and over?” [In the MISSALE VETUSTUM, the propers toward each year’s end are repeated Sunday after Sunday.] Father responded in the negative. I then reminded him of his remark: “These propers repeat each week, so before long you guys will start to sound pretty good.” Father Valentine then apologized, making clear he’d meant no disparagement of our singing.* He joked: “I’ve learned to be more diplomatic in my old age.”

As Time Passes • The inexperienced singer will usually get frustrated that each Sunday in the Catholic Church has its own set of propers which must be mastered. It can be overwhelming. However, one soon realizes the Church’s tremendous wisdom in having weekly variety. Indeed, one eventually begins to look forward to greeting “old friends” as they make their appearance each year. (The Gregorian melodies have a surprising way of sticking in one’s brain.)

27th Sunday in Ordinary Time • This coming Sunday has an ENTRANCE CHANT which is particularly beautiful. In Latin, its title is In Voluntáte Tua Dómine. Here’s how it sounds in English:

Haunting Modes • It’s interesting to examine the introits that come toward the end of the liturgical year. Why are so many in the “spooky” modes? I’m referring to mode iv and mode iii , which both sound quite haunting. It’s as if Holy Mother Church is reminding us of our own (inevitable) death and judgment.

Renewal of Challenge • In many recent articles, I’ve been recommending the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. I believe this book is indispensable for any serious Catholic choirmaster. (I certainly couldn’t run my choral program without it.) I don’t use the “P-word” word lightly, but I’m comfortable calling the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL peerless. Indeed, one of the main authors for the Church Music Association of America weblog declared (6/10/2022) that the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL “has no parallel and not even any close competitor.” For years, I’ve been searching for a qualified partner willing to debate this assertion over zoom.

Today—1 October 2024—I respectfully renew my challenge. Our website garners millions of hits, but so far nobody has accepted my challenge.

* His apology gives a beautiful testimony to his gentleness. As a matter of fact, I had never thought his remark was intended to disparage our singing. But—because he was such a charitable priest—he went “above and beyond” to clarify matters.

