(In Canada) • Today is the “Feast of Saint Isaac Jogues & Companions”

In Canada, and also according to the MISSALE VETUSTUM calendar, today is the feast of Saint Isaac Jogues & Companions.1 Below are some stained glass depictions of Father Isaac Jogues:
M Father Jean de Brébeuf († 16 mar 1649)
M Father Isaac Jogues († 18 oct 1646)
M Saint Jean de Lalande († 19 oct 1646)
M Saint René Goupil († 29 sep 1642)
M Father Gabriel Lalemant († 17 mar 1649)
M Father Antoine Daniel († 4 jul 1648)
M Father Charles Garnier († 7 dec 1649)
M Father Noël Chabanel († 8 dec 1649)
1 In the United States, the name of Father Jogues comes first—but in Canada the name of Father John Brébeuf comes first. That’s because Father Jogues traveled into the United States. This “order of name” business is why the feast is duplicated several times in missals from the 1960s. It comes into play in some of the COLLECTS.