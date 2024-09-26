Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

(In Canada) • Today is the “Feast of Saint Isaac Jogues & Companions”

·

In Canada, and also according to the MISSALE VETUSTUM calendar, today is the feast of Saint Isaac Jogues & Companions.1 Below are some stained glass depictions of Father Isaac Jogues:

MFather Jean de Brébeuf († 16 mar 1649)
MFather Isaac Jogues († 18 oct 1646)
MSaint Jean de Lalande († 19 oct 1646)
MSaint René Goupil († 29 sep 1642)
MFather Gabriel Lalemant († 17 mar 1649)
MFather Antoine Daniel († 4 jul 1648)
MFather Charles Garnier († 7 dec 1649)
MFather Noël Chabanel († 8 dec 1649)

1 In the United States, the name of Father Jogues comes first—but in Canada the name of Father John Brébeuf comes first. That’s because Father Jogues traveled into the United States. This “order of name” business is why the feast is duplicated several times in missals from the 1960s. It comes into play in some of the COLLECTS.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.