(In Canada) • Today is the “Feast of Saint Isaac Jogues & Companions”

Falsehoods don’t serve the Church. In other words, honesty vis-à-vis certain situations is crucial. Over the last 60 years, nobody’s been able to provide any justification for the existence of the S POKEN P ROPERS —and this is indisputable. Consider this coming Sunday. The S UNG P ROPERS have “Omnia quæ fecisti” for Years B and C, but not Year A. Yet, the S POKEN P ROPERS have “Omnia quæ fecisti” for all three liturgical years. Nobody’s been able to provide any reason for such tomfoolery.

—Jeff Ostrowski