Liturgical Tomfoolery

Falsehoods don’t serve the Church. In other words, honesty vis-à-vis certain situations is crucial. Over the last 60 years, nobody’s been able to provide any justification for the existence of the SPOKEN PROPERS—and this is indisputable. Consider this coming Sunday. The SUNG PROPERS have “Omnia quæ fecisti” for Years B and C, but not Year A. Yet, the SPOKEN PROPERS have “Omnia quæ fecisti” for all three liturgical years. Nobody’s been able to provide any reason for such tomfoolery.

