Chants of the Diaconate Ordination

HE PERMANENT Diaconate is an ancient tradition that was restored by Vatican II. Men who are married with children make up the vast majority of the Permanent Diaconate. These men are grounding, stable, and bedrock figures in their parishes. As such, the ordination Mass of the Permanent Diaconate has a bit of its own flavor. Families with wives and children have a greater presence. Crying babies are heard — an unusual occurrence at most ordinations!

Cardinal Seán O‘Malley’s last ordination as the Archbishop of Boston was on Saturday, September 21st where he ordained seven men to the Permanent Diaconate. Such events in the Archdiocese of Boston regularly feature a both/and approach of singing a hymn and an antiphon often from the Gradule Romanum which offers various options for ordinations.

Two of my absolute favorite chants for Diaconate Ordinations are the Introit, Dominus secus mare Galilaeae, Mode I and the stunningly tender Communion chant, Simon Ioannis.

One need not be a Latin scholar to get the general understanding of the Latin text from Matthew which describes the calling of Peter and Andrew by the sea of Galilee:

“The Lord, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brothers, Peter and Andrew, and he called out to them: “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” V. The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament proclaims the work of his hands.”

Listen here to the last of verse of Old Hundredth followed by the Dominus secus mare Galilaeae. Richard Kelley is playing piccolo trumpet. (Many thanks to The Catholic TV Network!)

MOST FASCINATING is the text of the Mode VI communion chant, Simon Ioannis, most fascinating. It is taken from John’s Gospel in which Jesus asks Peter not once, but three times “Do you love me?” Peter, in his frustration replies: “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.”

The antiphon strangely ends there. But most conspicuous by its absence is the following mandate from Jesus: “Feed my sheep.”

The chant melody is exceptionally warmhearted in this loving and challenging exchange between Jesus and Peter — a most complex man whom Jesus chose to lead his Church. Understanding this dynamic dramatically changes the way a schola approaches and sings this chant.

You can listen here, followed by the Anthem Prayer of Abandonment set to the words of Saint Charles de Foucauld. (You’ll hear some crying babies as promised!) This piece was dedicated to His Eminence Cardinal O’Malley.

THE SINGING OF two verses in a row is not common practice, but done here to accommodate time, and multiple choirs often featured at such archdiocesan celebrations. The Archdiocesan Festival choir — mostly volunteer — sings chant in octaves. While chant is most exquisite in unison voices, this gives all the opportunity to pray these words, and they do so with upmost sensitivity for which I am deeply grateful!

Furthermore, I often accompany chants which can add energy or supprt, but I often decide not to when I wish to highlight the exquisite beauty and sensitivity of some of the melodies. Often, the silence between phrases speak the loudest.

Soli Dio gloria

