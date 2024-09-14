A Real Advantage!

Before the internet, certain translators could easily “pull the wool over” unsuspecting eyes. But when you visit the feasts website, official versions are provided. For example, this coming Sunday, the official Latin says “Ambulábo coram Dómino in regióne vivórum.” The Spanish translators sometimes render that as: “Caminaré en la presencia del Señor.” Yet those same translators in the very same Responsorial Psalm also translate it as: “Caminaré ante el Señor por la tierra de los vivos.” And we wonder why the current generation has almost no Scripture memorized.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.