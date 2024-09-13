HE ABUNDANCE of creativity and subsequent generosity continues with a very useful new collection that comes directly out of Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts: The Saint John’s Gradual. Composed by Fr. Steven B. Lewis (now a priest in the Diocese of Rochester) while a seminary student, and refined after his ordination, the entire book is most generously offered for free on the Saint John’s Seminary website. Notably, this volume is offered with Ecclesiastical Approbation from his Eminence Cardinal Seán O’Malley, O. F. M., Cap., Archbishop of Boston on May 16, 2024.

* PDF Download • THE SAINT JOHN’S GRADUAL (313 pages)

—Rev. Steven B. Lewis • Copyright © 2024 • IMPRIMATUR by Boston’s Archbishop, 16 May 2024.

It includes a comprehensive collection of Graduals and Alleluias, all in English with the Solesmes Abbey translations (most generously licensed in the Creative Commons). The Graduals are set to simple Gregorian melodies. The Alleluia and Tract melodies are from the Graduale Romanum, but the verses in English set to simple Gregorian tones. This edition is not yet available in a printed format, however, one may be developed in the future.

WHY A BOOK OF JUST Graduals, Alleluias, and Tracts? To understand this, one must examine that the Graduale Romanum as intended is the primary source for parish musicians, like a manual or guide. Therefore, it has been customary at Saint John’s Seminary to sing all the propers of the Mass and to do so on a daily basis. While some chants from the Graduale Romanum are sung, other simpler chants from Fr. Samuel Weber, OFM, Adam Bartlett, and others would also be sung. However, no such equivalent in English existed for the Graduals or the Alleluias. The real creative catalyst for Fr. Steven Lewis was a ban in many places on congregational singing during the pandemic. This opened wider the door to explore the Graduals, especially the texts. These some of the most complex chants in the repertoire. Simpler version and in English filled an important pastoral need with great usefulness well beyond the pandemic.

Paragraph 61 of the General Instruction of the Roman Missal §61 allows for singing the Responsorial Gradual from the Graduale Romanum. In addition to their brevity, these became most practical during and even after the pandemic, especially for short weekday Masses. These are great for singing with any Mass on a tight schedule especially for students or working commuters. One might consider that singing two lines of scripture may be a more profound and beautiful meditation on the First Reading than simply reading the Responsorial Psalm — a time-saving norm.

This collection has since become a staple at St. John’s Seminary. Like many things, when exploring something new, one may discover great hidden value. As such, this collection provides a valuable and very accessible alternative. It may also provide a gateway into the exploring the Graduals from the Graduale Romanum. Michael Olbash professes that what the men at the seminary seemed to appreciate the most about the Graduals is the text itself.

THE ALLELUIAS ALONE make this collection invaluable. The Alleluias and Tracts from the Graduale Romanum are exquisitely beautiful; some are not too complicated. However, the complexity of the verses in Latin may be dealbreaker for parishes. Key to this collection, is that while it maintains the Alleluia melody from the Gaduale Romanum, it offers a very simple psalm tone for the verse in English. This is a wonderful pastoral approach and a bridge to exploring some of these beautiful Alleluias. In the book’s introduction, Rev. Steven Lewis describes in greater detail the origins and historical complexities of this project. Behind every ambitious project one often finds a team of support behind it. Rev. Lewis gives credit to Rev. Fr. Peter B. Mottola, JCL of the Diocese of Rochester. He also gives gratitude to Seminary Music Directors Michael Olbash, Dr. Janet Hunt, whom he credits with instilling his love for Gregorian Chant.

Brief Word on Translations:

As I pointed out above, the English translation followed in THE SAINT JOHN’S GRADUAL is identical to the translation found in the following liturgical books:

Gregorian Missal (Solesmes Abbey, Imprimatur 16-Nov-1990)

Simple English Propers (CMAA, 2011)

Vatican II Hymnal (CCWatershed, 2011)

Lalemant Propers (CCWatershed, Imprimatur 13-Apr-2013)

Saint Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, Gradual, and Lectionary (Sophia Institute Press, Imprimatur 25-Mar-2014)

Laudate Antiphon Collection (Andrew Motyka, 2011)

Choral Communio—English Anthems for Mixed Choir on the Communion Chants of the Modern Graduale Romanum (Richard Rice, 2012).

The English translation is based upon—broadly speaking—the translation found in the 1965 Missal, which was “approved by the National Conference of Bishops of the United States on 3 Sept. 1965 and confirmed by the Consilium for the Implementation of the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy on 15 October 1965.” Below is what Richard Rice said about this 1990 translation, which he selected for his 241-page “CHORAL COMMUNIO” collection:

No official translation of the Graduale exists, and so far as any of us has been able to determine, none is forthcoming. For the Graduale chants not reflected in the Missal, we are left to find acceptable English translations from various approved sources. […] I decided to use the most comprehensive and readily available source for English translations of the Graduale chants, which is the GREGORIAN MISSAL, published by the Abbey of Solesmes in 1990.

Concluding Thoughts • It’s a great blessing to all of the Church when projects such as these come to fruition. This is an act of service, and love for the liturgy.

Soli Deo gloria

