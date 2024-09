On 11 September 2024, the president of CCWatershed released a desperate plea for funds. Almighty God has never failed to provide for our organization since our founding in 2006. We’re so grateful for our monthly donors. Nevertheless, if you haven’t donated to us but you feel our work is valuable please donate immediately using this link. Thank you so much!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.