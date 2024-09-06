Communion • (23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time)

This coming Sunday (23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time) we’re singing the Communion antiphon in English as adapted by the SISTERS OF THE MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD (O’Fallon, Missouri). Their enormous body of work is usually referred to as The O’Fallon Propers. Click here to download this Communion as a PDF file. (For the record, I couldn’t resist changing a few notes here and there.)

