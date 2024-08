Feel free to download this clever Three-Voice Arrangement of Psalm 26 by Maria Quinn (d. 1977). It’s for SOPRANO, ALTO, and BASS. It’s an excellent piece for any choirmaster attempting to introduce polyphony for the first time. Fantastic rehearsal videos (for each individual voice) await you at #30939.

