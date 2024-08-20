“Entrance Chant” • For Sunday (1-Sep-2024)

Coming up fast is Sunday, 1 September 2024, which is the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. Here is the PDF file of the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON—in Gregorian notation on five lines—which we’ll be singing. You can also download this organ accompaniment which corresponds to that file. If you’re somebopdy who enjoys rehearsal videos, you can listen to my recording by clicking here.

