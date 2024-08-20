Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

“Entrance Chant” • For Sunday (1-Sep-2024)

·

Coming up fast is Sunday, 1 September 2024, which is the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time. Here is the PDF file of the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON—in Gregorian notation on five lines—which we’ll be singing. You can also download this organ accompaniment which corresponds to that file. If you’re somebopdy who enjoys rehearsal videos, you can listen to my recording by clicking here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.