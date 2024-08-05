“Reader Feedback” • 5 August 2024

Mr. RPD wrote: “I write to you regarding your recent release of 483 pages of Plainsong Propers in English, composed by the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood in O’Fallon, Missouri. I attended the English School in Helsinki from 1957 to 1969. The teachers were sisters of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus, from O’Fallon, Missoury. I do remember how the spiritual life of the sisters was reflected to us kids, and I recall the change in this reflection as of Vatican II. Now that I read about the PLAINSONG PROPERS, I’m truly surprised that this material was published in 1965, only one year after the decision to make the vernacular possible. The pressure away from Latin to the vernacular must have been excruciating.”

