It seems worth reminding folks about a PDF file with extremely simple settings of the (Ordinary Form) Mass Propers was given IMPRIMATUR in 2013. You can purchase this book as a hard-copy, but many prefer to download the PDF file. The collection is called THE LALEMANT PROPERS, named in honor of one of North America’s greatest saints.

