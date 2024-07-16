Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Discomforts Of Transition”

·

HIS PAMPHLET was kindly emailed to us by Mrs. G.W.I. It’s title was “Discomforts Of Transition.” It appears to have been published circa 1968 by Saint Benedict’s Abbey (Benet Lake, Wisconsin). The author is one “Patricia Martin Zens.” We’d be grateful if any reader out there could determine—and share with us—the precise year this bizarre pamphlet appeared:

*  PDF Download • “Discomforts Of Transition” (1968?)
—Saint Benedict’s Abbey (Benedictine Monks at Benet Lake, Wisconsin).

Non-Synodal Words It would be difficult to find a more arrogant, less “synodal” manifesto. It’s filled with references to “a [Catholic] Church that has … become weighed down with worn-out customs.” Patricia states in no uncertain terms: the old must give way to the new. She points to “pride” and “stubbornness” (her words) as the cause of reluctance from those who had fervently loved the Church’s traditions. One is reminded of a 14 March 1964 letter to THE TABLET newspaper in England, written by Dom Gregory Murray, OSB (a monk of Downside Abbey). Dom Gregory wrote:

The plea that the laity as a body do not want liturgical change, whether in rite or in language, is, I submit, quite beside the point. … [it is] not a question of what people want; it is a question of what is good for them.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.