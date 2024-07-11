Sometimes men—usually not women—brag publicly about how much money they make. It’s important to remember that everything (everything) comes from God, and we’ll be held responsible for every cent. Anything we currently possess is only thanks to God, Who gave us our bodies, minds, health, energy … indeed, our very existence. Only a foolish and gullible person believes in the myth of a “self-made man.” And Saint John Henry Newman reminds us: “The Catholic Church holds it better for the sun and moon to drop from heaven, for the earth to fail, and for all the many millions on it to die of starvation in extremest agony, as far as temporal affliction goes, than that one soul, I will not say, should be lost, but should commit one single venial sin, should tell one wilful untruth, or should steal one poor farthing without excuse.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.