OW FAR CAN YOU take your parish’s music program? Building on the success of last year’s conference, Colorado Sacred Music Conference (2024) will continue to explore ways of building a successful music program grounded in the truth and beauty of the Catholic tradition. This year, we’re excited to welcome acclaimed composer KEVIN ALLEN, who will share with us his philosophy on church music. Kevin will focus his discussion on sacred polyphony: why it’s uniquely suited to the liturgy, and how we can incorporate it into our own music programs. The conference will include a Mass on both days, along with rehearsal time to provide the music for the sacred liturgy.

* Colorado Sacred Music Conference

9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd.

Highlands Ranch, Colorado

7-8 August 2024

To learn more and register today, click this link.

Highlights

(1) Sacred Polyphony • Learn the role of polyphony in the treasury of the Church’s sacred music, how to sing it effectively, and how to (gradually) incorporate into your music program.

(2) Two beautiful sung Masses that include practical resources for English Propers and chanting the Mass Ordinary.

(3) Practical instruction on rehearsal techniques, improving the sound of your choir, and tips for programming music based on your singers abilities while being faithful to the Church’s expectations.

(4) Breakout Sessions • Kevin Allen will offer two sessions on composition, and our organists will offer two organ sessions (beginner and advanced).

(5) Expanded Clergy Track • A special track for clergy will include instruction in singing the Mass dialogues, how to introduce better music to your parish, and building strong relationships between pastors and musicians. Learn more about the Clergy Track.

(6) A valuable panel discussion involving faculty and clergy to answer relevant questions of participants.

2024 Faculty

Kevin Allen is highly regarded as a composer of opera, chamber, and orchestral music. He has also developed a unique reputation as a composer of church music for the Roman Rite. Mr. Allen’s works, sacred and secular, have been performed in churches and concert halls throughout the United States and Europe. Founding director of the Collins Consort, the American Composer’s Project, and the Schola Immaculata, Mr. Allen serves as choirmaster of the Monastery of the Holy Cross in Chicago.

Diana Corliss has largely focused on sacred music, choral conducting, and voice instruction. In her current position, she has developed a music program that is faithful to the Church’s tradition while remaining approachable and sensitive to the pastoral needs of the parish. She currently directs two ensembles, the Choir of Saint Mark and the Saint Mark Chamber Choir. Also an active composer and arranger, holds a Masters of Music in Vocal Pedagogy and Performance from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey.

Charles Nolen has been a director of music and director of liturgy since 1996 in churches in Tennessee, Michigan, and Colorado. Mr. Nolen currently serves as the Director of Sacred Music and Organist at Saint John Vianney Seminary as well as Specialist In Liturgical Music for the Archdiocese of Denver. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Rhodes College and a Master of Music degree in Organ Performance from the University of Memphis. Charles lives with his wife and three teenagers in South Aurora.

Heather Monagle serves as organist at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Patrick Torsell serves as associate organist for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (Littleton, Colorado) and plays occasionally at the CATHEDRAL BASILICA OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION. In the past, he has directed many choirs. Patrick cherishes his family life with his wife, Elizabeth, and his two beloved children.

