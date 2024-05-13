Corpus Christi Watershed

Organ Accomp. • “Ascension Hymn at Vespers”

The soul-stirring hymn used on ASCENSION THURSDAY at Vespers—and also used on the Sunday which follows the Ascension—was called in the 7th century: “Jesu Nostra Redemptio.” After 1631AD, the title of that hymn was changed to “Salutis Humanae Sator.” The melody assigned by the Vatican Commission on Gregorian Chant is rather mournful (and very difficult for congregations), so feel free to download this metrical organ accompaniment I created, set to WHITEHALL.

