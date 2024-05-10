Corpus Christi Watershed

Views from the Choir Loft

“Praise To The Lord” • Simple Accomp.

In case you missed the full article I posted the other day on Views from the Choir Loft, feel free to download a PDF version of my simplified organ accompaniment for the famous hymn “Praise To The Lord,” which is often paired with LOBE DEN HERREN. I’m toying with the idea of creating a whole bunch of these, for all the hymns contained in the Brébeuf Hymnal. Personally, I’d much rather hear a simplified accompaniment at the correct tempo rather than an organist who plays tons of wrong notes (or who dramatically slows down the tempo struggling to play the pedals).

