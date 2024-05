Here is a ‘live’ recording from the Mass on Ascension Thursday (2024): Hymn for the Ascension. I could not be prouder of this parish choir, which consists 100% of volunteers. To learn more about this hymn, please visit #704 in the hymn portal. I have argued that—in addition to CARMEN GREGORIANUM, organ music, and polyphony—hymns do have a place a Holy Mass.

