Upon hearing this special rendition of the ancient Roman Catholic hymn for Eastertide known as “Ad Régias Agni Dapes” several readers requested the score. You may now download the PDF Score (4 pages) completely free of charge. [Rehearsal videos for each individual part are waiting for you at #33013.] For the record, prior to 1632AD it was known as Ad Cenam Agni Providi.

