PDF Download • “Holy Week Music Schedule” • Saint Mary’s in Norwalk, Connecticut

HE COMPLETE SCHEDULE for the music of Holy Week has been posted at the website of Saint Mary’s in Norwalk, Connecticut. The Director of Music is Dr. Charles Weaver. The Assistant Director of Music is Mrs. Elizabeth Weaver. This church is known as “The Mother Church of Norwalk.” Expect to hear Morales, Palestrina, Victoria, Pierre de la Rue, Tallis, Haydn, Gounod, Rovetta, Lassus, Byrd, Senfl, Taverner, Wingham, and more. Here are several of the highlights:
* PDF Download • “Holy Week Schedule of Music”
