Are you a new organist? Were you formally a pianist? I invite you to download this simplified organ accompaniment for hymn #694 in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. I’m toying with the idea of creating a whole bunch of these, to benefit amateur organists. The last one I uploaded was downloaded more than 1,700 times in a matter of hours. Therefore, folks seem interested in such a project. The tune (SAINT THEODULF) is usually paired with All Glory, Laud, and Honor (for PALM SUNDAY).
“Simplified” Accomp. (1,700 downloads)
