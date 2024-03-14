On 28 February 2024, we posted this article with two women singing at Mass. Specifically, they were singing a piece for Lent called “Open, O Hard and Sinful Heart.” Since that time, the video has garnered thousands of views on YouTube and reached more than 34,000 on Facebook. If you’d like to download a special PDF version of the score with all the verses written out, click here.
“Lenten Polyphony for Two Voices”
