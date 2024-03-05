Corpus Christi Watershed

Re: “Sacred Music Symposium” (2024)

Today, an announcement was sent out regarding the 2024 Sacred Music Symposium. If you’re not subscribed to our mailing list, you missed this announcement. I’ve tried everything I can think of to get folks to subscribe to our mailing list. Simply scroll to the bottom of any CCW article and enter your email address. It couldn’t be easier—but some people refuse. This is frustrating, since crucial information is broadcast via our mailing list.

