(5 March 2024) • Interview with Diana Corliss

N THIS INTERVIEW, our president, Jeff Ostrowski, interviews DIANA CORLISS, director of Sacred Music at Saint Mark Catholic Church (located near Denver, Colorado). In this interview, she talks about the Colorado Sacred Music Conference and other items. The Colorado Sacred Music Conference will be held August 7-8 (2024). Registration will open soon. As soon as we have more details, we will notify our readers. Just like last year, Maestro Patrick Torsell (our associate) will be involved with a conference.

Here’s the direct URL link.

