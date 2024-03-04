“The Christian Can Only Be an Optimist!”

ITHOUT QUESTION, the vocation of a choirmaster is filled with obstacles and crosses which can sometimes feel insurmountable. I suspect readers know exactly what I mean. My life has been blest by God, but I’ve also suffered my fair share of injustices—especially early in my career. I could probably write a book about the crazy and humiliating things Catholic priests have done to me over the years. (I’m sure many readers could likewise write a book of their own!)
Blame The Victim? • Sometimes, the injustices I’ve suffered at the hands of Catholic priests are so bizarre and disturbing I feel embarrassed even sharing them. Years ago (at an international church music conference) the participants were mentioning “insane and memorable situations” they had experienced. When it was my turn, I mentioned a few instances of shameful and reprehensible behavior by a boss I had in Texas. Afterwards, a young lady approached me and said: “I think you need psychological help.” She wasn’t joking. Isn’t that a remarkable statement she made? A normal person would say: “I feel terrible your boss did that to you!” But this young lady chose to attack me! That’s one reason I’m hesitant to share my horror stories.1
Christian Life • At the end of the day, however, we are so blest. We have the REAL PRESENCE of Jesus in the Eucharist: Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. What more could we possibly want? Monsignor Robert Skeris reminds us of this in a classic 1998 clip from EWTN: “I always say the same thing: If we’ve got the Faith, we can’t be anything by optimists.”
1 Indeed, predators frequently avoid detection for decades because the crimes they commit are outlandish, meaning the victims are thought to be lying or exaggerating.