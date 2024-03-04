“The Christian Can Only Be an Optimist!”

ITHOUT QUESTION, the vocation of a choirmaster is filled with obstacles and crosses which can sometimes feel insurmountable. I suspect readers know exactly what I mean. My life has been blest by God, but I’ve also suffered my fair share of injustices—especially early in my career. I could probably write a book about the crazy and humiliating things Catholic priests have done to me over the years. (I’m sure many readers could likewise write a book of their own!)

Blame The Victim? • Sometimes, the injustices I’ve suffered at the hands of Catholic priests are so bizarre and disturbing I feel embarrassed even sharing them. Years ago (at an international church music conference) the participants were mentioning “insane and memorable situations” they had experienced. When it was my turn, I mentioned a few instances of shameful and reprehensible behavior by a boss I had in Texas. Afterwards, a young lady approached me and said: “I think you need psychological help.” She wasn’t joking. Isn’t that a remarkable statement she made? A normal person would say: “I feel terrible your boss did that to you!” But this young lady chose to attack me! That’s one reason I’m hesitant to share my horror stories.1

Christian Life • At the end of the day, however, we are so blest. We have the REAL PRESENCE of Jesus in the Eucharist: Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. What more could we possibly want? Monsignor Robert Skeris reminds us of this in a classic 1998 clip from EWTN: “I always say the same thing: If we’ve got the Faith, we can’t be anything by optimists.”

1 Indeed, predators frequently avoid detection for decades because the crimes they commit are outlandish, meaning the victims are thought to be lying or exaggerating.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.