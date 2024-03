Are you an inexperienced organist? Were you formally a pianist? I invite you to download this simplified organ accompaniment for hymn #124 in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. I’m toying with the idea of creating a whole bunch of these, to benefit amateur organists. What is your opinion of such a project? Let me know at: dom.pothier@gmail.com.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.