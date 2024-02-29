Relics of Father Brébeuf Touring the United States!

ATHER NICHOLAS NELSON kindly alerted me to an article in the National Catholic Register explaining that the holy relics of Saint Jean de Brébeuf are currently touring the United States. As the article puts it: “The skull of Saint Jean de Brébeuf, packed in a Volkswagen manned by three Jesuit priests, is slowly making its way across the USA.” The tour will end in New York City on 6 March 2024. The relics of his fellow missionaries, Saint Gabriel Lalemant (d. 17 March 1649) and Saint Charles Garnier (d. 7 December 1649), travel along with his skull.

Excerpt from the Life of Saint John Brébeuf:

N THE MORNING of March 20 the Jesuits at Sainte-Marie received full confirmation of the Iroquois retreat. They had heard too of the fate of Brébeuf and Lalemant, and the missionary Father Jacques Bonin was sent with seven armed Frenchmen to Saint Ignace to recover their bodies. The party passed through Saint Louis, where the ground was strewn with uncounted dead Hurons and Iroquois. On to Saint Ignace they continued, where all was gruesome silence and death. Among the ashes of the burned-out cabins charred corpses were scattered, and they came upon the blackened, mutilated body of Brébeuf. The mangled remains of Lalemant they found with the tortured Hurons a short distance away. Tenderly Father Bonin and his companions lifted the two bodies on stretchers of bark and carried them the six miles to Sainte-Marie. They were laid side by side on the floor of the living room. Priests, brothers, donnés, and workmen gazed at them with awe and lovingly examined them. Father Bonin knelt for two hours by the body of Gabriel, who had been his dearest friend, and kissed the wounds as he would the relics of a saint. “They are the relics of the love of God which alone triumphs in the death of martyrs,” exclaimed Father Ragueneau.

The missionaries had learned—from a few Hurons who had escaped the holocaust at Saint Ignace—details of the torture and death of Brébeuf and Lalemant. Confirmation now was before their eyes. The bodies of Brébeuf and Lalemant were cleansed and clothed in priestly vestments and placed in roughhewn boxes. Through the night they reposed before the Blessed Sacrament. “We buried these precious relics,” relates Father Ragueneau, “on Sunday, March 21, with so much consolation and such tender feelings of devotion in all who were present at the obsequies that I know none who did not desire rather than fear a similar death, and who did not regard himself as blessed to live in a place where, perhaps a few days from then, God would accord him the grace of shedding on a similar occasion both his blood and his life. Not one of us could force himself to pray to God for them, as if they had any need of prayer. On the contrary, our spirits were carried up toward Heaven where, we had no doubt, their souls resided. Be this as it may, I pray to God that he fulfill in us His Will, even to death, as He has done toward them.”

Father Jean de Brébeuf was fifty-six when he gave his body to the Iroquois and his soul to God. With heavy heart Father Ragueneau wrote to his superior in France, telling the loss of their ablest missionary. When Brébeuf first set foot in Huronia twenty-three years before, he recalled, there was not a Christian in that extensive territory. Since that day nearly seven thousand had been baptized, and to Brébeuf more than to any other that long line of conversions must be credited.

