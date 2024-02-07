Corpus Christi Watershed

“Somber Song!” • Sexagesima Sunday

As we approach the holy season of Lent, the prayers and readings become more lengthy. When we arrive at Easter, the prayers and readings will become extremely brief. As we get closer to Lent, some of the music becomes quite somber. I can’t think of a more somber piece than the INTROIT for Sexagesima Sunday. Here’s a link for anyone wishing to hear my volunteer choir sing that piece. It’s SSSS (Somber Songs on Sexagesima Sunday).

