“When Does Christmas End?” • (Correct Answer)

NFORGETTABLE. Like every other music director, I’ve witnessed my fair share of unforgettable behavior by Catholic priests. I’m talking about “EF” priests (who offer the Extraordinary Form) and also “OF” priests (who offer the Ordinary Form). For example: in Texas many years ago, visiting priests were often problematic. I never knew how they’d act during Mass. One experience in particular I’ll never forget. I needed to go over the musical plan with the guest priest, so I went into the sacristy to wait him. “He just has to come into the sacristy before Mass,” I thought to myself. Suddenly, I looked out into the church and saw him marching down the aisle. He had driven to our church wearing his vestments (!), hopped out of his truck, and immediately began Holy Mass without ever setting foot inside the sacristy.

When Does Xmas End? • The point is, not every priest is intelligent. Nor is every choirmaster intelligent. Nor is every Catholic blogger intelligent. I’m reminded of this reality every single year when people fight online—in a fanatical and intense way—about “the true ending of the Christmas season.” There are many different opinions, all of them held (and expressed in comboxes) passionately. In a minute, I will explain the correct answer vis-à-vis “when the season of Christmas ends.” But first, I must share something about February 2nd. When I wrote my response to Mike, I forgot to mention something important. Many feasts ‘share’ the same hymn. For example, when it comes to FEBRUARY 2nd—the feast of the Purification (a.k.a. “The Presentation”)—the official hymn for the Divine Office is Ave Maris Stella. But that self-same hymn is also used for many other feasts. Therefore, that’s yet another reason to have multiple melodies available. You can hear our volunteer choir singing a gorgeous version (with scrolling score) of the hymn for FEBRUARY 2nd:

If you don’t like that version of Ave Maris Stella, try the following (“Tempus Adest Floridum”), which my volunteer choir recorded on FEBRUARY 2nd:

Notice how it alternates between “unison” and “Soprano + Alto.”

When Does Christmas End?

So, when does the Christmas season end? At the end of the day, the answer is complex. For instance, many centuries ago, the feast of the Epiphany used to include the mystery of Christ’s Nativity. What does that mean? What impact does that have on “the twelve days” of Christmas? Is FEBRUARY 2nd the end of the Christmas season? But what about when Septuagesima comes before it? In the Ordinary Form, is it still “Christmas time” on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord? Those who changed the calendar during the 1960s argued endlessly about that question.

Mind Of The Church • How come there’s no precise answer? The correct answer is that Catholics in former times did not strictly “label” or “divide” or “classify” the various feasts into seasons. That’s just not the way they thought. When we examine old missals, we see that feast followed feast without any HEADERS. In the following example, notice how Septuagesima begins without any type of header:

“Homo Modernus” • It’s a ‘modern’ tendency to desire to classify everything. The following Missal—from the 19th century—doesn’t say anything about which “season” it is on January 6th. In other words, it has no header:

1962 Changes Everything • But the 1962 Missal began giving “headers” to all the seasons. Notice how it says “Tempus Epiphaniae” in this 1962 Missal:

And notice how it says “Tempus Per Annum Ante Septuagesimam” in this 1962 Missal:

And notice how it says “Tempus Septuagesimae” in this 1962 Missal:

If you don’t believe me, please examine any 1962 Missal and you will see I’m telling the truth:

