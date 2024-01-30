“Polyphonic Sanctus” by J.S. Bach • Jeff Attempts All Voices (Even the Girls’ Vocals)

NLY ONCE did I ever see FATHER VALENTINE YOUNG wearing ‘clerics’ (i.e. a black clerical suit with Roman collar). Normally, he wore his full Franciscan robes. The occasion I speak of is when Father Valentine stopped by our home to say goodbye. The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter had transferred him to an Apostolate where the local bishop was giving them trouble. The theory was that Father Valentine would ‘cool’ the situation, owing to his calm demeanor and sanctity. In all the years I knew him, he never once displayed even a hint of arrogance. As he walked out the front door, I observed my dad surreptitiously slip him a wad of cash. (My dad preferred to give alms without fanfare.)

Anastasia Rege • Years later, having observed an article I wrote in the ADOREMUS BULLETIN, Father Valentine wrote me an email (demonstrating his usual self-effacing manner): “Well, Jeff, at least I can say I know famous people.” I was reminded of these words this morning, when I received an amazing message from ANASTASIA REGE, a prominent New York conductor:

Jeff Ostrowski’s infectious passion for music is evident throughout his seminar, Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster, which calls us to be “on fire with love” for the music we make with our choirs. The seminar addresses every aspect of directing a church choir including in-depth rehearsal strategies, member retention, building community in your ensemble, repertoire selection, musical phrasing, navigating your role within the parish, communication with your ensemble, and more. Jeff addresses the myriad challenges a choirmaster may face with helpful tips, accessible techniques, and supportive teaching practices. Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster, along with the resources available on the Corpus Christi Watershed website, are invaluable to the modern church musician.

I am truly flattered by Anastasia’s words! I cordially invite readers to check out my seminar:

Bach Sanctus (SATB)

As long as I’m “blowing my own horn” … I recently stumbled across an old recording of mine, where I attempt to sing all the vocal parts—even the girls’ parts—of a SANCTUS by Johann Sebastian Bach:

Free rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #87349 .

Sadness • Rehearsal videos for each individual voice, along with PDF score, are available free of charge at that “87349” link (above). But most readers will not follow that link—and that causes deep sadness in my soul.

Choral Lacuna

When I was in graduate school studying musicology, the professors seemed obsessed with certain words. One of those words was “dichotomy.” An unspoken rule said that students must include the word “dichotomy” in every paragraph, just as another unspoken rule said all titles must begin with the word towards .1

Another word they were obsessed with was “lacuna.” I’m hesitant to use it—but there really is a lacuna in the world of church music. Specifically, there’s a lacking when it comes to conductors’ abilities to instantly diagnose what must be fixed in a performance. Let me give an example. Below, you will find a recording made at our rehearsal. It’s a “first attempt” at singing the Bach Sanctus mentioned above:

Here’s the direct URL link.

Competent Choral Conductor • That recording has several very nice moments, but there are also flawed sections. The competent choral conductor must be able to instantly “analyze” or “diagnose” or “give a prognosis” for certain errors in a performance. Even better would be if the conductor knows how to “cure” or “remedy” or “fix” the errors. From what I can tell, conservatories do not put enough emphasis on this crucial skill.

P.S.

For the record, Father Valentine Young wore ‘clerics’ when he drove extremely long distances because it wasn’t that easy—for a man his age—to steer a car while dressed in Franciscan robes.

1 For example: Towards a History of the Spanish Villancico or Towards a New Poetics of Musical Influence or Towards a History of Viennese Chamber Music in the Early Classical Period or Towards an Ethnomusicology of Notation or Towards an Identification of Johannes Brahms or Towards an Analysis of the Performativity of Vocal Timbre or Towards an Ecomusicology of the Environmental Imagination or Towards an Ethics of Care in Musicology or (my favorite) Towards a Decolonial Musicology of the Anthropocene.

