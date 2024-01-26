Do not read this!

HERE’S A FAMOUS quote attributed to Saint Teresa of Ávila. Most people think she never actually said it, but leave that aside for a moment. The rumored quote says: “Christ has no body now on earth but yours.” I believe I understand the gist of this phrase, although I can see why some feel it’s not quite right from a theological perspective. In any event, today—with the reader’s kind indulgence—I shall put my own “spin” or “take” on this quotation:

Corpus Christi Watershed has no power,

whatosever; except what you provide!

In other words, we rely on you to spread the word about our existence. We have no major donors, no endowment, and no savings.

Don’t Forget • I ask every reader (please) to sign up for our mailing list. So many people don’t know about our mailing list.1 But nothing could be easier than signing up! All you have to do is scroll to the bottom of any article and enter your email address.

This helps us more than you know.

1 Indeed, in spite of my best efforts, some of our contributors still haven’t signed up!

