Guest Article by Dr. Kurt Poterack

EXT FALL at Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, courtesy of the Saint Cecilia Choral Program, there will be two voice scholarships available: one for a woman (soprano or alto); and for a man (tenor or bass). This one-year scholarship for a woman will consist of $4,500 in tuition reduction and free voice lessons throughout the year. The one-year scholarship for a man will consist of $4,500 in tuition reduction and free voice lessons for the year. Specifics can be found at the bottom of this URL link. The recipient is expected to attend sectional and full rehearsals throughout the year, sing at the Sunday Mass, the First Friday Holy Hour, help out at weekday Masses, and perform other duties that will be discussed at the interview. Students will need to submit an audition video of one piece no later than 1 February 2024 and, if selected, will come to campus as a finalist to audition in person on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

Organ Scholarships at Christendom College • Starting next fall, there will be one main scholarship offered as a part of the Pope Benedict XVI Organ Scholarship Program. There will also be lesser scholarships available. Specifics can be found at the bottom of this URL link. Students will need to submit an audition video of one piece no later than 1 February 2024 and, if selected, will come to campus as a finalist to audition in person on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

Further Information • Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Kurt Poterack of Christendom College via email.

Photo credit: Flickr.

Dr. Kurt Poterack, who holds an M.M. and a Ph.D. in Music Composition from Michigan State University, has taught music at the collegiate level for thirty years, and has been involved with Catholic liturgical music for almost as long. He studied plainsong with the late Dr. Theodore Marier as well as the Ward Method at Catholic University. He has taught the Chant Practicum course at CUA and served on the Board of Directors of the DOM MOCQUEREAU FOUNDATION for the past several years.

