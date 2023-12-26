Jeff Ostrowski Attempts To Sing “Corde Natus”

ATHER ROBERT SKERIS would often repeat a phrase attributed to Saint Thomas Aquinas: hóminem uníus libri tímeo. FULTON J. SHEEN—whose 1950s broadcasts were heard by more Americans each week than would elect Richard M. Nixon a decade later—famously adopted that phrase in his beautiful reflection on Christmas: “Over the white chalk hills of Bethlehem, a cry, a gentle cry. The sea did not hear the cry, for the sea was filled with its own voice. The earth did not hear the cry, for the earth slept. […] There were only two classes of men who heard the cry that night: Shepherds and Wise Men. Shepherds: Those who know they know nothing. Wise Men: Those who know they do not know everything. The very simple and the very learned. Never the man with one book. Never the man who thinks that he knows.”

Jeff’s Attempt • This morning, I attempted to record an ancient Christmas hymn called “Corde Natus Ex Parentis.” Anyone interested can listen to my attempt:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Those who visit Corde natus ex parentis at the hymn portal and scroll down to where it says ADDITIONAL INFORMATION will be greeted with some cool stuff.

