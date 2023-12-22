“Not Schmaltzy” • An Ancient Christmas Hymn

ATHER VALENTINE used to say: De gustibus non est disputandum. “In matters of taste, let there be no dispute.” For example, he didn’t like the Lemmensinstituut accompaniments—which should come as no surprise since he studied under the John de Deo Oldegeering, OFM, a legendary plainsong instructor who followed the Mocquereau-Bragers school. I try not emphasize my opinions unduly on this blog. That’s a quick way to make lifelong enemies. For example, I consider the hymn tune “SANDON” to be just dreadful—but should I dwell on that? Surely it’s better to emphasize the positive.

Christmas Carols • Speaking of opinions, there are certain Christmas carols I find so “sentimental” or “schmaltzy” or “gooey” or “saccharine” that—in my personal opinion—they don’t belong at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. One that comes to mind immediately: O Little town of Bethlehem. I realize others will disagree. Contrariwise, an ancient Christmas hymn that’s robust is Christe Redemptor Omnium (whose title was changed in 1631AD to Jesu Redemptor Omnium). Do you agree the English translation by Robert Campbell of Skerrington is fabulous?

Just look how faithful Campbell was to the original:

—Literal translation Vs. a poetic translation by Robert Campbell of Skerrington.

English Primers • The Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal printed ancient translations from ENGLISH PRIMERS. I’m talking about Roman Catholic translations into English from the 1500s—which were intended for singing—of ancient Latin hymns. (The Brébeuf editors found explicit proof that these translations were intended to be sung, not just read.) We don’t have permission to reprint them on this blog, but let me just assure you they’re endlessly fascinating:

Robert Campbell + Saint Augustine:

Not every translation by Robert Campbell 1 is literal . Consider Campbell’s famous version of Ad Cenam Agni Providi (“At the Lamb’s high feast we sing”). It’s not really a translation. Rather, Campbell uses the original text as a springboard for his own thoughts. Consider “after the crossing of the red sea.” Campbell relates this “red sea” to the blood and water that flowed from Christ’s side on the cross, so crossing the red sea now means being washed by the blood and water from the Heart of Jesus. Indeed, Saint Augustine (Enn. in Ps. CXXXVIII) says: Ex latere Domini dormientis, id est, in passione morientis, et in cruce percusso de lancea, manaverunt sacramenta, quibus formaretur Ecclesia. (“From the side of the Lord sleeping, that is, dying in his passion, and pierced by a spear on the cross, flowed the sacraments whereby the Church would be formed.”) For the record, Corpus Christi Watershed is named in honor of “water shed” from the Heart of Christ.

1 According to a footnote in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal, Robert Campbell of Skerrington converted to the True Faith in 1852.

