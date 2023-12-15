Last Sunday, our volunteer choir sang “the mandatory piece” for ADVENT in these United States. Anyone interested can listen to the ‘live’ recording. The claim is sometimes made (erroneously) that this piece can be sung only during the final days of ADVENT. Such an assertion demonstrates a misunderstanding of where this piece came from and what it signifies. (It also confuses the Divine Office with psalmi, hymni et cantica spiritualia properly sung at the holy Mass.) Those interested in learning more about “the mandatory ADVENT piece” are encouraged to obtain the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal.

